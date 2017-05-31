National Business

May 31, 2017 10:52 AM

Hartford mayor: Aetna to move headquarters from Connecticut

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Hartford's mayor says he believes Aetna is planning to move its headquarters out of Connecticut.

Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement Wednesday saying that he has had multiple conversations with senior leaders at the insurance giant and believes the company decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters.

Bronin has called a news conference for 3 p.m. to discuss the situation.

Aetna has refused to comment on media reports that it has been in discussions with cities including Boston and New York about a possible relocation.

Aetna currently employs about 6,000 people in Connecticut.

