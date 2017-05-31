N Carolina gov't spending bill heading to House budget panel

0:48 A new chef in The Kitchen Pause

1:17 Body of hiker recovered at Palouse Falls

1:07 West Richland man critically injured in Highway 12 collision

2:25 VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season

0:55 Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season

0:42 Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma

1:03 Highlights from Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track meet

1:20 VIDEO: Noah Weber scores the walk-off winner for Southridge

1:21 The history behind Memorial Day