May 30, 2017 6:15 AM

State won't pursue taxes from Sioux Falls Farmers Market

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

State officials say they won't be pursuing tourism taxes from Sioux Falls Farmers Market vendors after all.

Falls Park Farmers Market reached a deal with the state last week to end a longstanding tax disagreement. The market agreed to pay a 1.5 percent tourism tax going forward, with the state forgiving three years of back taxes.

Secretary of Revenue Andy Gerlach reviewed the decision. He tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2qvF7CP ) that he determined the tourism tax shouldn't apply to local food growers, even if the market is located at a park that's one of the city's top tourist attractions.

