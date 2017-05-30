Romanian air traffic controllers stage 4-hour strike

Romanian air traffic controllers staged a four-hour strike on Tuesday to demand better working conditions, leading to some cancellations and delays.
Transport Minister Razvan Cuc said the strike ended after officials struck an agreement with trade unions.
Six flights were canceled and seven were delayed at Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport in the first two hours of the strike. More than 300 flights were scheduled to fly to or from the airport Tuesday.
Reports said there were also delays at Cluj airport in northwest Romania and Iasi airport in the northeast.
A Bucharest court later declared the walkout legal, rejecting a motion from the transportation ministry to declare it unlawful.
Unions say they are understaffed and work shifts too long and are demanding a collective labor agreement. They say the government has failed to respect a promise it made in 2015 to resolve its problems.
Air traffic controllers are required by law to ensure the safety of a reduced number of flights crossing Romania during the walkout.
