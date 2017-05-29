Wyoming wind power project sees progress

With the harsh Wyoming winter weather in the past, work has resumed on the biggest onshore wind development in the United States.
Bill Miller is CEO of Power Company of Wyoming, a Denver-based subsidiary of The Anschutz Corp. that is building the wind far.
Miller tells the Rawlins Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2qop4Th) that workers resumed working on constructing infrastructure for the facility in April.
However, he says it will be at least a year before any turbines are erected.
Once complete, the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project will have as many as 1,000 turbines and generate up to 3,000 megawatts, or enough electricity to power nearly 1 million homes.
