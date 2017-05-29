National Business

City of Bend working to settle $15.3M airport lawsuit

The Associated Press
BEND, Ore.

The city of Bend is working to reach a settlement with two aviation companies at the Bend Municipal Airport.

The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2rdgOXr ) Aero Facilities and Professional Air have filed a lawsuit against the city alleging fraud and breach of contract when dealing with development and lease agreements at the airport. The city says the claims by the two companies aren't valid.

City officials say the lawsuit is for $15.3 million.

A trial earlier this month ended in a mistrial. City Attorney Mary Winters says a trial will have to be rescheduled, or the city and the two companies can reach a settlement.

Winters says the Bend City Council is expected to discuss a proposed settlement on June 7.

