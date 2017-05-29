National Business

Contracts awarded for dredging St. Joseph, Holland harbors

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded contracts for dredging two Lake Michigan harbors to improve navigation.

King Company of Holland will be paid $374,000 to dredge about 30,000 cubic yards of material from St. Joseph outer harbor and 34,000 cubic yards from Holland harbor.

Material from both sites will be placed near the south breakwater.

Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue says the work will keep channels open for vessels hauling commodities such as limestone, salt, building materials and petroleum products. Crews are expected to begin work in early June and finish in July.

