May 28, 2017 10:47 AM

Tampa International Airport grows with $2 billion expansion

TAMPA, Fla.

By the end of the 2026, the chairman of the Tampa International Airport wants it to function as its own little city.

By then, airport officials would have spent more than $2 billion on improvements, a host of hotels and office buildings, retailers and restaurants even closer to the terminals.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qkli1d ) that the centerpiece of the $543 million, phase two of Tampa International Airport's master plan is a 17-acre commercial development, which includes plans for up to two hotels, an eight-story, office building, a retail strip and a gas station.

