May 28, 2017 9:12 AM

Ruling on patent lawsuits could have big impact in Delaware

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

A recent Supreme Court decision on patent lawsuits could make a big impact in Delaware.

The Wilmington News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2r5vbzh ) that the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that patent lawsuits must be filed in the state where the defendant is incorporated. That means a likely surge of patent lawsuits filed in Delaware, where nearly 70 percent of Fortune 500 companies and more than 1 million other businesses entities are incorporated.

Brian Love is a professor of patent law at Santa Clara University. He says an increase of out-of-town lawyers flying in for trials will mean lots of money spent in Delaware on things like dinners, office space and hotel rooms.

Daniel Silver, a patent attorney, says Delaware will "probably become the busiest jurisdiction for patent infringement litigation."

