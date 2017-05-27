Global computer outage grounds BA Heathrow, Gatwick flights

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport during a 48hr cabin crew strike in London. Air travelers faced delays Saturday, May 27, 2017 because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways, the airline said. BA apologized in a statement for what it called an "IT systems outage" and said it was working to resolve the problem. It said in a tweet that Saturday's problem is global.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Frank Augstein, file AP Photo