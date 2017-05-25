National Business

May 25, 2017 6:05 PM

California wants more details on VW settlement plans

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California environmental regulators say Volkswagen needs to better explain its plans for an $800 million investment that it is required to make under a settlement of the company's emissions cheating scandal.

The California Air Resources Board wants the company to describe how it will help lower-income residents buy zero-emission vehicles. The issue is a priority for some Democratic state lawmakers who want the state budget to require VW to invest at least 35 percent of the settlement money in lower-income communities.

The board also wants VW to advertise hydrogen fuel technologies, not just electric vehicles.

Air Resources Board Executive Officer Richard Corey outlined the request in a letter dated Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Volkswagen says the company is reviewing the letter.

