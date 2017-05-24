FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

National Business

May 24, 2017 6:16 AM

Messi loses Supreme Court appeal over tax-fraud conviction

The Associated Press
MADRID

Lionel Messi has lost his Supreme Court appeal over a tax-fraud conviction in Spain.

The court confirmed the 21-month prison sentence handed to Messi for defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) from 2007-09. He is not expected to go to prison because sentences of less than two years for first offences are usually suspended in Spain.

The court maintained the 2 million euro ($2.24 million) fine handed to the Argentina player in last year's trial.

Messi's father, Jorge Horacio Messi, also had been convicted of tax fraud, but the court reduced his sentence from 21 months to 15 months because he cooperated by returning the defrauded money to the tax authorities. He also is not expected to face prison time.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Bomber softball ready for run at state 1:37

VIDEO: Bomber softball ready for run at state
West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility 1:02

West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos