National Business

May 24, 2017 4:37 AM

Businessman gets 15-year sentence in UAE dispute

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A court has sentenced a businessman accused of stealing $1.5 billion while working for a sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates to 15 years in prison.

The government of Ras al-Khaimah also says Khater Massaad and an associate must repay $17.2 million that the emirate accuses them of embezzling in the scam.

Ras al-Khaimah said in a statement on Wednesday that the case involved diverting public funds in relation to a seaport project in the country of Georgia.

Massaad, who was arrested in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, in September, strongly denied the allegations leveled against him by Ras al-Khaimah, where he once ran the sheikhdom's sovereign wealth fund.

Massaad holds Swiss citizenship and has business interests in several countries, including Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Bomber softball ready for run at state 1:37

VIDEO: Bomber softball ready for run at state
West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility 1:02

West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos