10 Things to Know for Today

twitter email President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their "joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience." It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths. Vatican TV via AP

