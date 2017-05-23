Western NY postal worker admits stealing $2,400 from mail

A 26-year-old mail carrier in western New York has pleaded guilty to stealing cash, gift cards and other items from hundreds of pieces of mail he was supposed to deliver.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Timothy Wadsworth of Rochester pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of mail before U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Prosecutors say Wadsworth was working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Rochester in 2014 when he stole more than $2,400 from mail. More than 700 pieces of stolen mail were recovered from his apartment.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
