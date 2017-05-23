IBM to employees: Work from office or find new job

One of the North Carolina triangle region's biggest employers has issued a 30-day ultimatum to a number of its employees who work from home: move into company office space or find a new job.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that IBM has asked an undisclosed number of employees to join their teams in person. IBM spokeswoman Laurie Friedman tells The News & Observer the vast majority of employees have chosen to move into company office space.
IBM was an early adopter and longtime evangelist for the practice of letting employees work from home. Friedman says the new policy is a shift to a new way of work, not a cost-saving measure. She declined to say how many workers will be affected, but said that there will be exceptions.
