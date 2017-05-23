Thai forensic officers carry out collected evidence from Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok Monday, May 22, 2017. The deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police said investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene Monday.
May 23, 2017 12:09 AM

Thai police handing hospital bomb probe as security reviewed

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA Associated Press
BANGKOK

Thailand's ruling junta says police will handle the investigation into a bombing at a military-run hospital, while security elsewhere is being reviewed.

Junta spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree says police will be responsible for providing updates about the investigation into the blast that wounded more than 20 people Monday, the third anniversary of the military coup that brought the junta to power. The blast follows one that wounded two people at the National Theater last week.

Winthai said Tuesday that officials would coordinate with police to review security at important points such as government buildings and determine if anything needs to be adjusted.

  Comments  

