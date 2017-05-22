Attorneys general seek new rules for crude oil by rail

Six Democratic state attorneys general including New York's are asking federal regulators to place new restrictions on crude oil trains that pass through their states.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says these trains can carry crude oil through densely populated areas such as downtown Albany without any limit on explosiveness or flammability.
Concerns about the oil trains have grown since a 2013 tanker explosion that killed 47 people in Quebec.
Schneiderman and attorneys general from California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland and Washington sent comments Friday on proposed rulemaking by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
They say they support a nationwide limit on volatility of crude oil transported by rail.
