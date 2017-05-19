Open house planned to celebrate Fayette state park upgrades

An open house and ribbon-cutting event is scheduled to celebrate recent construction projects at Fayette Historic State Park in the Upper Peninsula.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the program will be held May 27.
The park is located south of the village of Garden in Delta County.
Improvements over the past year include construction of a boat dock at Snail Shell Harbor and a modern restroom building at the park campground.
Supervisor Randy Brown says both will improve the experience for visitors.
Funding for the dock project came from a federal grant and a state fund derived from boater registration fees and marine fuel tax revenue.
The 711-acre Fayette Historic State Park features a historic town site that represents a once-bustling industrial community.
