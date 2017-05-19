The Latest: Gas tax wins 'deadest bill' of session

The Latest on the final day of the Alabama legislature's session (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
Alabama lawmakers ended their 2017 session by declaring a proposed gas tax increase as the deadest bill of the legislative session.
Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa won the shroud award for the bill that would have raised the tax on gasoline to fund road and bridge construction.
The House of Representatives gives the award each year as the final act of the session. The lighthearted resolution is considered a highlight of the final day.
The resolution on gas tax said the "road to Hades will remain unpaved in Alabama."
Alabama lawmakers then ended the session.
___
7:15 p.m.
Alabama lawmakers have voted to allow midwives to deliver babies.
The bill would allow a non-nurse midwife with a license from an accrediting agency to legally assist in a home childbirth.
Lawmakers in the House on Friday gave final approval to the bill under pressure from advocates. The say it allows a woman to choose how she would like to give birth.
It's currently illegal in Alabama for anyone besides a doctor or a nurse midwife to deliver a baby.
___
7 p.m.
The Alabama Senate has adjourned for the session without voting on a bill that would put more state oversight on faith-based day cares.
The Senate adjourned for the session Friday evening.
Alabama is one of seven states that broadly exempt church-affiliated day cares from licensing and regulation.
The bill had passed the Alabama House. It was stalled in the Senate, where advocates had hoped to get a vote on the final day.
The proposal would have required state licensing of any child care facility taking government subsidies; that's a concession to some churches that opposed an initial version that would have required licensing of all child care facilities. The bill also would have allowed a single yearly state inspection of otherwise exempt facilities.
___
6:20 p.m.
Alabama lawmakers have overwhelming voted down a bill aimed at enticing more donations to taxpayer-backed scholarships for students to attend private K-12 schools.
The House voted down the bill Friday by a 59-28 vote.
Alabama gives away up to $30 million in tax credits each year to donors to the program. However, donations to the program have significantly dropped. The bill would have increased how many credits individual donors can claim each year.
The vote was a loss for Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, who created the program.
The teachers' lobby opposed the program, saying it takes away money from public schools.
___
3 p.m.
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping protections for Confederate monuments, names and other historic memorials, even as politicians elsewhere rethink the appropriateness of keeping such emblems on public property. Gov. Kay Ivey's office said she is reviewing it.
The measure says it "would prohibit the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming, or other disturbance of any architecturally significant building, memorial building, memorial street, or monument" that has stood on public property for 40 or more years."
Changes to memorials or names installed between 20 and 40 years ago would need permission from a new state commission. More recent installations would not receive get such protection.
Supporters argued that the measure should protect all kinds of history, not just Confederate symbols.
___
12:30 p.m.
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to new legislative districts.
The Alabama Senate voted 21-8 to approve the redistricting legislation. It now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.
The approval brings to a close one of the most contentious issues of the legislative session. Black lawmakers used delaying tactics to protest the plan they argue diminishes the influence of black voters.
The battle over the districts now shifts back to federal court.
Federal judges in January ordered Alabama lawmakers to redraw boundaries before the 2018 elections. The judges ruled Republicans had improperly made race a predominant factor in drawing lines for 12 districts.
Republican leaders say they are confident the plan addresses the problems found by the court. Black caucus members say it makes minimal changes.
