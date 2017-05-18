Car mows down Times Square pedestrians for blocks, killing 1

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:25 Tillis on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine 1:48 Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A car driving through Times Square in New York drove through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people. Video shows the car with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lampost and steel barriers. Videos from AP, Juan Soto, and Mark Palladino

A car driving through Times Square in New York drove through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring several people. Video shows the car with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lampost and steel barriers. Videos from AP, Juan Soto, and Mark Palladino