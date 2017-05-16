Voters approve Portland schools bond, reject pipeline ban

Voters in Portland were approving the largest school bond in state history which would raise taxes to address high levels of lead in drinking water at nearly every school and pay for modernizing schools.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/To7UH4 ) that according to partial returns 61 percent voted for the $790 million spending package while 39 percent were opposed.
The win comes days after Portland Public Schools news including the resignation of the human resources director, a $1 million jury verdict against the district for racial harassment and the implosion of a superintendent search.
The newspaper also reported that Coos County voters were rejecting a ballot measure that would have blocked a $7.5 million natural gas export terminal and pipeline.
The Jordan Cove LNG project envisions a 230-mile pipeline running from Malin, a town on the California border, to Coos Bay.
