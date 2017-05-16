National Business

May 16, 2017 8:50 PM

Voters approve Portland schools bond, reject pipeline ban

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Voters in Portland were approving the largest school bond in state history which would raise taxes to address high levels of lead in drinking water at nearly every school and pay for modernizing schools.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/To7UH4 ) that according to partial returns 61 percent voted for the $790 million spending package while 39 percent were opposed.

The win comes days after Portland Public Schools news including the resignation of the human resources director, a $1 million jury verdict against the district for racial harassment and the implosion of a superintendent search.

The newspaper also reported that Coos County voters were rejecting a ballot measure that would have blocked a $7.5 million natural gas export terminal and pipeline.

The Jordan Cove LNG project envisions a 230-mile pipeline running from Malin, a town on the California border, to Coos Bay.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff 1:01

Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff
Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos