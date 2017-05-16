AP Interview: Surfer worked from bedroom to beat cyberattack

CORRECTS FROM HUTCHIS TO HUTCHINS -British IT expert Marcus Hutchins who has been branded a hero for slowing down the WannaCry global cyber attack, during an interview in Ilfracombe, England, Monday, May 15, 2017. Hutchins thwarted the virus that took computer files hostage around the world, including the British National Health computer network, telling The Associated Press he doesn’t consider himself a hero but fights malware because “it’s the right thing to do.’’ Frank Augstein AP Photo