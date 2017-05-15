National Business

May 15, 2017 11:33 PM

Aneheuser-Busch announces $11 million brewery expansion

The Associated Press
MERRIMACK, N.H.

Anheuser-Busch has announced a multimillion-dollar expansion at one of its breweries in New Hampshire, eying growth in expanding craft or specialty beers.

The brewery in Merrimack will receive the $11.3 million expansion, allowing construction of new fermentation tanks for brewing craft beer.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rkzVO6 ) the expansion will allow the brewery to produce 400,000 additional barrels of craft beer and ales that are not currently produced by the brewery. The brewery's general manager Tom Jokerst said that the deal does not mean more jobs for the facility that employs over 200 people.

Jokerst says that the planned expansion will keep the brewery in the state for a long time, adding that they recently celebrated 46 years in New Hampshire.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone 0:59

Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone
How to make a PB&J in space 1:55

How to make a PB&J in space

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos