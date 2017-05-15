Gillespie blasts opponents over labor laws

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie is blasting Democratic rivals over labor laws with the help of two neighboring GOP governors.
Gillespie hosted a conference call for reporters Monday with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to praise Virginia's longstanding prohibition on mandatory union fees and dues.
Gillespie, who is competing in three-way race for the Republican nomination, criticized Democrats Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam for both explicit and implied opposition to Virginia's so-called right-to-work law.
Haslam and Bevin said right-to-work measures have made their states more competitive. Efforts to repeal the law in Virginia would have virtually no chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly.
Northam said he's not advocating a repeal of right-to-work, and Perriello said Gillespie supports policies that favor the wealthy.
