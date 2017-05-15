National Business

May 15, 2017 11:51 AM

Malloy's revised budget cuts funding to cities and towns

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has released a revised two-year state budget that reduces aid by another $362 million in the first year to many Connecticut cities and towns while boosting funds for poorer communities, including Hartford.

The new proposal unveiled Monday also eliminates the state sales tax exemption on nonprescription drugs and increases the real estate conveyance tax rate on properties valued at more than $800,000.

Malloy, a Democrat, revisited the two-year $40.6 billion budget he released in February after anticipated income tax revenues dropped sharply. It will be the basis for budget negotiations with legislators.

It comes after the projected deficit for the fiscal year starting July 1 jumped from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion.

Malloy's plan still relies on $700 million in state employee concessions, which remain unsettled.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4
Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone 0:59

Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos