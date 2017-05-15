Renewable energy company facing more safety citations

A northeast Nebraska renewable energy plant has been given two more citations by safety regulators.
The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pByNcE ) that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the citations Friday to Big Ox Energy, citing safety issues at its South Sioux City plant. The citations detail nine violations and total nearly $51,000 in penalties. The citations result from two inspections, begun Dec. 16 and Jan. 9, following two separate employer-reported incidents of worker injury.
Earlier this month OSHA investigators cited Big Ox for a lack of protection, education and safety practices for employees and proposed more than $50,000 in fines.
Big Ox's Kevin Bradley says plans to discuss all the violations with OSHA this week.
