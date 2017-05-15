National Business

Passengers gain more access to Hoboken Terminal

HOBOKEN, N.J.

Rail passengers are gaining more access to Hoboken Terminal following repairs needed when a train crashed into the station in September.

Commuters on Monday will find the temporary green wall restricting access taken down ahead of a June schedule. Passengers can use more walkways to reach tracks.

Track 6 has also reopened.

A woman standing on a platform was killed and more than 100 people were injured when a New Jersey Transit train slammed into the station on Sept. 29. It was later revealed the engineer suffered from sleep apnea.

