National Business

May 15, 2017 12:43 AM

Delaware panel updates official state revenue forecast

The Associated Press
NEW CASTLE, Del.

The panel that sets Delaware's official revenue forecast is updating its projections as lawmakers prepare to begin drafting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Monday's meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council comes after the panel lowered its projections last month, the latest in a series of declining revenue forecasts.

The council last month lowered its revenue estimate for the current fiscal year by about $5 million compared to its March forecast. It reduced the revenue estimate for fiscal 2018 by $11 million.

Those revisions left Gov. John Carney and lawmakers facing an estimated $395 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current year funding.

Carney has proposed a mix of spending cuts and tax increases to balance next year's budget.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
4A district track meet 0:42

4A district track meet
Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks 1:00

Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos