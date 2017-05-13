Lucky break slows cyberattack; what's coming could be worse

Cybersecurity experts say as terrifying as the unprecedented global "ransomware" attack has been, it's nothing compared to what might be coming — especially if companies, organizations and governments don't make major fixes.
Had it not been for a young cybersecurity researcher's accidental discovery of a so-called "kill switch," the malicious software likely would have spread much farther and faster. Security experts say this attack should wake up every corporate boardroom and legislative chamber around the globe.
Experts tempered the alarm bells by saying that widespread attacks are tough to pull off. This one worked because of a perfect storm of conditions, including a known and highly dangerous security hole in Microsoft Windows, tardy users who didn't apply Microsoft's software fix and malware designed to spread quickly once inside networks.
