Care for seniors, disabled in limbo in Missouri Capitol

Personal care services for Missouri seniors and the disabled are in limbo with hours left before state lawmakers' Friday evening deadline to pass legislation before the end of the annual session.
Funding for in-home and nursing care for an estimated 8,300 people is one of several proposals still hanging in the balance as a 6 p.m. deadline approaches.
Other pending measures would create a prescription drug tracking database, enhance penalties for crimes against police and establish a "Blue Alert" notification system about suspects who assault police. Gov. Eric Greitens has expressed support for all of those.
The Legislature often saves some of its biggest issues until its final day of work, creating a frenzied pace as dozens of bills are rapidly passed — or die.
Lawmakers have been fighting for most of the roughly five-month-long session over money to pay for Medicaid-funded aid for seniors and the disabled.
Greitens initially recommended funding cuts to those services in order to balance the budget for next fiscal year because of lower-than-expected revenue growth this fiscal year. Under his original plan, nearly 20,000 people would have been prevented from receiving care. He later backtracked.
The budget plan passed by lawmakers scaled down proposed cuts, but care for roughly 8,300 still depends on an agreement between the House and Senate over where to find more money.
The House has refused to take up the latest Senate plan, which would authorize the state administration commissioner to take $35.4 million from various dedicated funds in order to maintain the current level of in-home and nursing services for seniors and disabled people.
Instead, House members on Thursday passed a proposal that would need revenues to exceed projections by at least 3.44 percent to avoid the cuts.
While House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said revenues are on pace to slightly exceed that threshold, his Senate counterpart called that a "pipe dream." Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown, along with other Republican and Democratic leaders from that chamber, denounced the proposal during a Thursday night press conference.
It's unclear whether lawmakers will agree on a plan in time or if inaction will mean cuts in services to some of the state's most vulnerable people.
Other bills that are languishing include a plan to create a database that would allow doctors and pharmacists to track patients' prescriptions. Missouri is the only state without a monitoring program, which is aimed at curbing opioid and other prescription drug abuse. Legislators have tried and failed to implement a database for years.
Measures aimed at ramping up police protections — top priorities of the new Republican governor — appear to have a better chance at passing. The Blue Alert system would send public notices when suspects who harm police are on the run. Another proposal would ramp up penalties for involuntary manslaughter, stalking, property damage and trespassing if the victim was intentionally targeted as a police officer or for being related to a law enforcement officer.
Comments