Women go on strike in US to show their economic clout

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find