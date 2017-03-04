Christie's successor will face budget challenges

New Jersey's fiscal woes could mean program cutbacks or higher taxes on the horizon for the next governor.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie unveiled a $35.5 billion 2018 spending blueprint Tuesday without proposing tax increases or slashes to programs.
Christie can't seek re-election because of term limits. That means any tax cuts enacted under his watch, a ballooning pension payment and mandated education spending will saddle his successor with challenging budget decisions.
None of the leading Democratic and Republican candidates running to succeed Christie has unveiled his or her own prospective budget.
They've begun to signal how they might approach the looming problems, but it's difficult to tell exactly how they would balance the budget.
Comments