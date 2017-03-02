Federal judge tosses SEC suit against Texas attorney general

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2 Pause

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

1:22 Pasco Police Community Services Building holds open house

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train