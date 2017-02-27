South Korean prosecutors to indict Samsung's de facto chief

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron Pause

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:27 Andrew Payne of AJ's Music & Arcade reflects on technology and arcade business

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco