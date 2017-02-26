Takata guilty plea expected in cover-up of air bag troubles

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami Pause

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California