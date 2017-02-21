National Business

February 21, 2017 3:22 AM

TerraForm Global reports 3Q loss

The Associated Press
BETHESDA, Md.

TerraForm Global Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The owner of clean power generation assets posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.85.

