TerraForm Global reports 3Q loss

TerraForm Global Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.
The owner of clean power generation assets posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.85.
