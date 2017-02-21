Home Depot tops Street 4Q forecasts

The Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.74 billion.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.
The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.81 billion.
Home Depot expects full-year earnings to be $7.13 per share.
Home Depot shares have risen nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.
