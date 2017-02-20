Expert: Brexit could endanger security for other EU nations

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks Pause

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:03 For one rider, the best part of TROT is simple — riding the horses