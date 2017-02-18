Upstate NY Republican confronts jeers at town hall meeting

Republican Rep. Thomas Reed was greeted by dozens of boisterous protesters at a town hall held in western New York.
The crowd at a senior center in North Harmony was so large that Reed's meeting was moved outside on a sunny Saturday morning. Many in the crowd held signs opposing Donald Trump's presidency.
Reed remained cheerful as he fielded questions on Medicare, Social Security, gun rights, abortion and the president's refusal to release his income tax returns. He was jeered when he said Trump's decision on not releasing his tax returns was a private matter.
Toward the end of the meeting, the crowd chanted "Do Your Job." That slogan has been heard at numerous town halls around the country in recent days as Republican lawmakers have met with constituents.
