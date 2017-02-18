The Latest: SpaceX cancels rocket launch from NASA moon pad

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off Pause

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state