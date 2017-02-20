Correction: Fallin Tax Plan story

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train Pause

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson

2:06 Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen