Toyota hopes revamped plug-in sells better than first model

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home Pause

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

1:13 Express how you feel with physics-inspired Valentines from the Department of Energy

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:00 Gearing up for Valentine's Day in Kennewick