Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

1:29 One stride at a time, siblings are putting Kennewick High cross country back on the map

2:14 Mother's Day is different for Clovis foster family