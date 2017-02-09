Truck plunges off bridge; driver dies after copter rescue

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery Pause

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

0:31 Pasco water main break