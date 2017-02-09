US unemployment claims fall to 12-week low

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary Pause

0:31 Pasco water main break

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night