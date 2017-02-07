BP 4th quarter earnings more than double as it cuts costs

1:28 Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:07 Dash cam captures meteor light up the sky in Midwest

0:32 Congressman defends Trump's executive actions, faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:17 Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinc form medical services partnership

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:01 Tiger chase ends with 2017 Super Bowl pick

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream