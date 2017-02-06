Honda, Hitachi Automotive to develop, make electric vehicles

1:28 Pasco officers recover stolen car after pursuit Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:32 Congressman defends Trump's executive actions, faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:25 Cake decorator uses robotic prosthetic arm

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:07 Dash cam captures meteor light up the sky in Midwest