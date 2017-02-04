Triton Stone locations in Alabama are deemed safe

Three locations in Alabama are safe following a corporation relocation and acquisition this week.
Triton Stone Group of New Orleans said locations in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile locations are deemed as safe, Al.com (http://bit.ly/2l4lyua ) reported. The company is owned and operated by the Jensen Companies and acquired Triton Stone Group Brand.
The company will also move its headquarters from Southaven, Mississippi, to an existing office in New Orleans. The Mississippi site will remain a Triton Stone Group location.
"As a family company with deep roots in New Orleans, we remain deeply invested in the future of both our employees and Triton Stone Group," President Katie Jensen Peralta said in a statement announcing the $40 million deal.
Peralta will serve as president, while her sister, Rachel Jensen Jones, will serve as vice-president of the women-owned business.
Louisiana Economic Development has pledged $100,000 in grant funding to help with the cost of a new value-added distribution facility Triton Stone will build on the Port of New Orleans property. The 22,500-square-foot building will break ground this spring and create 12 full-time jobs.
Effective immediately, the national wholesaler and distributor of granite and other natural stone products will be referred to as Triton Stone Group.
There is no anticipation of workforce changes at any of Triton's 14 locations in the Southeast.
Triton Stone employs 218 workers in nine states including Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Triton Stone also has independently owned and operated licensees in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.
The company opened Birmingham and Huntsville locations in 2010 and employs 21 workers between both sites. A Mobile office launched in 2011 and currently has 12 employees.
