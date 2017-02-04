Triton Stone locations in Alabama are deemed safe

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes Pause

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return