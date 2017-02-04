Trump seeks an ally, or at least an ear, in W.Va. Democrat

1:03 J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:05 Hidden Figures

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading